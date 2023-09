BIG KICK – Clint Weedeman of the U15 Clark Fork Soccer Alliance blasts one by Hawk Gracie Mellott.

The Clark Fork Soccer Alliance U15 coed team went up against a Bitterroot junior varsity team at Amundson Sports Complex Thursday and finished with a 1-1 tie.

It took just over 25 minutes in the first half for Jacob Hutchins of the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance to slam one over the head of Bitterro...