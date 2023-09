KEEP AWAY – Clark Fork Soccer Alliance player Ava Lawyer takes the ball from a Bitterroot Hawk player at Amundson Sports Complex.

The girls Clark Fork Soccer Alliance continued to be undefeated after chalking up their fourth win of the season against a high school junior varsity team.

The girls U19 team stomped the Hamilton Lady Broncs 8-2 at Amundson Sports Complex last Monday.

"The team is showing good technical and ta...