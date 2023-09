KING & QUEEN – The Hot Springs Homecoming Royalty Court poses for photographs. Candidates include: freshmen Ava Bouquet and Asher Parker, sophomores Callie Cano and Samson Jakabosky, juniors Queen Brooke Jackson and King Nick McAllister, and seniors Anjaleah Sheridan and Elijah Campbell.

Hot Springs Superintendent Gerald Chouinard said it's possible a new English monarch might go to volleyball games, but he was skeptical that the queen actually gets out on the floor to play after her coronation.

The newly crowned Hot Springs king, Nick McAllister, 16, joined the over 100 fans...