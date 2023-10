HARD HIT – Clark Fork Soccer Alliance player Simeon Costner fires one past Mission Valley Christian Academy Eagle Tavian Wyena and nearly scores.

The boys U19 soccer team finished its last home game in a tie against the Mission Valley Christian Academy Eagles last Tuesday at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains.

Clark Fork Soccer Alliance coach Josh Allday didn't put in his top players out of fairness to the Polson team because they were...