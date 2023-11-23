Highs and lows in marathon play

The November scores are in! Players in the GFWC Thompson Falls Pinochle Marathon wasted no time setting up their matches and getting them played before the Thanksgiving holiday. The annual Pinochle Marathon supports the Blanche Hurlburt Scholarship program for the club and is sponsored each fall and concludes in the spring.

November Marathon scores held both the highest and lowest scores recorded during this year’s marathon so far. The team of Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher scored the highest for the month with 8,110 points, while the team of Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed sported the lowest points at 570.

However, it was the team of Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley melding 1500 Trump that clinched the deal for them to take the Marathon’s lead with 17, 230 total points.

November Scores / Marathon Totals

Alan and Lorri Renard – 5,750/14,720; Tamra Shear and Mitz Hart - 4,000/8,130; Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt - 4,730/13,480; Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst – 6,260/16,280; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke – 5,170/14,790; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed – 2,780/11,440; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley – 7,780/17,230; Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty – 4,620/13,920; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins – 3,570/13,400; Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher – 8,110/16,420;

Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang – 5,630/13,490; Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst – 4,440/16,120; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed - 570/12,460; Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej – 2,870/11,890; Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher – 4,390/14,600; Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger - 2,450/12,770.