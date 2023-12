QUICK CHECK – Thompson Falls Blue Hawk Jonah Sorraco awaits the pin signal from the referee against Savage Horseman Andrew Waterbury in the 138-pound weight class competition at Superior's Bob Kinney Classic.

Superior High School was a busy place on Saturday with hundreds of people filling the bleachers and nearly 150 wrestlers competing in the Bob Kinney Classic Tournament all day.

The Florence Falcons and its 18 wrestlers nabbed first place with 180 points, followed by the Libby Loggers at 165 poin...