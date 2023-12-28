Grange hosts avalanche awareness discussion

by Jan Manning

The best way to survive an avalanche is to avoid it in the first place.

That’s the objective of Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center’s “Know Before You Go” program, presented last week at Whitepine Grange.

Jon Totten, who’s been teaching avalanche awareness classes for 20 seasons with IPAC, conducted the class sponsored by Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness. He focused on avalanche predictions, essential gear for survival, and the importance of carefully choosing your companions when participating in snowy mountain activities. With a huge increase in the number of people getting out onto the slopes for winter recreation these days, avalanche-caused fatalities have also increased to 75 per year in the United States.

The “Know Before You Go” rule, he said, is easy to follow these days because avalanche predictions are prominently displayed on most weather websites. Centers like IPAC issue reports at least twice a week, posting the “danger scale” in specific mountainous areas. Danger levels are announced in five levels from low to extreme. According to Totten, most avalanche fatalities happen on the lower end of the danger scale, largely due to the “It’ll never happen to me” belief of many outdoor enthusiasts. The danger scales are scientifically calculated, however, by professional forecasters who are constantly in the field collecting depth, temperature and visual data.

Totten is typical of many professional avalanche forecasters. He loves backcountry snow hikes and skiing, so he’s able to combine his research with his hobbies. Still, he won’t attempt a trek if the conditions are questionable. “It’s best to go home and wait until the next day, or when conditions are better,” he said, “even though the snow may be incredibly tempting on those higher-risk days.”

Having the right gear is essential for those venturing onto snowy backcountry slopes, he says. The three indispensable tools are a beacon, probe and a shovel. “Get quality equipment from real ski shops, not from discount stores. And then practice with it. A person buried in an avalanche has about 10 minutes of time before suffocating,” he says, “and that person‘s survival is dependent on your ability to locate them and dig them out in that 10 minutes.”

Totten then demonstrated the newest tool in avalanche survival gear. He donned an inflatable avalanche backpack and deployed it by pulling a ripcord. The huge orange balloon burst out of the pack and encircled his neck like an inflatable life vest. “It’s a great invention,” he said, “but it does not replace the three essentials of beacon, probe and shovel.”

In closing, he emphasized the importance of choosing companions who are at least as knowledgeable as you about avalanche dangers and safety rules. “Stick with people who absolutely respect the rules, hold the line, and don’t take crazy chances. They should be trained and properly equipped. After all, your own life could depend on them.”

For more information, visit idahopanhandleavalanche.org.