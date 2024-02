Horseman Zayden Allen jumps to defend Hawk Bryson LeCoure as he advances to the basket last week.

Plains and Thompson Falls put on a great show on the court last Thursday in Thompson Falls as the rivals met for the final time in the regular season. The Blue Hawk girls bested the Trotters 51-25 and the Hawk boys won 46-28.

It was an aggressive game for the Hawk boys and Horsemen as Thompson...