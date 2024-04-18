PERFECT SHOT

Courtesy photo

Blue Hawk senior golfer Theo Nygaard (right) decided to keep the action going on Saturday after the Plains golf tournament. Nygaard came home in the afternoon to play at River's Bend with his teammates Aubrey Baxter and Cael Thilmony. Nygaard, who celebrates his 18th birthday this week, got a hole-in-one on No. 8 at his home course, putting the ball in from 173 yards with his 7-iron.