'Dunk master' uses skills to share inspirational message

The Plains schools were treated to a special assembly series hosted by the PTA on Monday. Arlee native Isaac Fisher, named Dunk Master and Dunk King, joined by his brother Silas Dayrider and his uncle Les Fisher, gave a morning presentation to the high school and another afternoon presentation to the fifth through eighth grade students. They were invited by the Plains PTA to give inspirational talks as well as basketball dunking demonstrations.

The presentations began with Fisher talking to his audience about growing up on the Flathead Indian reservation. "I had a rough start in life. My parents were young and stereo-typical in their behavior of drinking. I was passed around until I was 2 years old. Then my Aunt Roberta and Uncle Les took me in. That changed my life," Fisher explained to a captive audience. Fisher said his uncle was a basketball legend in his own right. "He won a lot of tournaments. But besides playing ball he taught me and my younger brothers to look out for the other kids and not be a part of bullying. I saw a lot of suicides on the reservation growing up. I was inspired in the 7th grade by Kenny Dobbs when he toured the reservations of Montana giving talks and dunk demonstrations. He is Native American as well and had a rough start in life. In my younger years I thought I wanted to be a pro skateboarder until I saw Dobbs for the first time. I joined the high school basketball team. We went to State for the first time ever. It made the New York Times. I thought I could get scholarships to any college I wanted. But that didn't happen. I was young and didn't think I wanted to go to Montana colleges, so I decided to start my own inspirational tours. Years later, when I went to Arizona for a dunking competition I met Dobbs. He asked me to tour with him. That was the tour we did last fall," he said. They went to Hot Springs Schools.

Fisher started playing basketball at a young age but confesses that he is not good at the across court long shots. Dunking is what the 6-foot-10 24-year-old does best. "I get focussed on practicing my dunks and time just seems to fly," Fisher explained about how he gets into the zone of several hour practices.

Dayrider said he has learned a lot from Fisher. Fisher said Dayrider is his motivation, at times, to get going and keep his focus. Dayrider looks up to Fisher as his mentor. Now they go on tour together.

Besides going to schools such as Plains, Fisher also has special events scheduled in Phoenix in May. "I was invited by the police chief to come to his local school to do my inspirational speaking and hoop demonstrations. We will be staying at his home while down there," Fisher said.

Fisher also teaches dunking in one-on-one sessions. He currently has twin brothers who take lessons from him. "We train every other day. They motivate each other. We work on several things for speed and strength. They want to improve their game to hopefully make it to State. It is awesome to see, as a coach, their progress. From my personal and business perspective, I am happy to be showing them the right stuff, like my aunt and uncle taught me."

Dayrider said he looks forward to touring with Fisher and hopefully playing some pro ball in the ABA. They are thinking the Port Angeles, WA team might work out for their schedule. "One season is six months, so hopefully during the summer, I can play," he said. Fisher would like to find a closer team, like Great Falls or Idaho to play on. But he said he has to be careful because the other players are often rough when they see how tall he is. "I can't afford any injuries that would interfere with my regular business," Fisher explained.

Fisher said he credits his aunt and uncle for being great mentors and supportive of his dreams. "Without them I could have become another statistic," Fisher said regarding his chance for a better life set by their example. "I want to be a mentor and a great example to others and to help kids see the opportunities they have and to show them what dedication to your dreams can do for you." Fisher said that if he can make a difference in a kid's life, he feels successful.

Plains High School Sophomores Katelyn Subatch and Montana Taylor enjoyed the assembly. "I liked how he shared his stories. It was really nice and I could relate to him. I love basketball too," Subatch said. "It was cool that he told his personal stories. They opened my eyes to bullying and how not to be a part of it," Taylor said.