FWP continues elk counts

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks continues to work on a multi-year project in the Lower Clark Fork near Noxon in Sanders County to better understand what is influencing elk populations.

Crews are currently focused on capturing and collaring wildlife, including elk, with GPS radio collars to track their movements, help evaluate population numbers, and identify the different causes of elk mortalities.

As part of the project, a helicopter crew will be flying over forestlands between Thompson Falls and the Montana-Idaho border from May 23-June 7 to capture elk calves and assist ground crews. FWP has received permission from private landowners in the area where ground crews will work and has informed the Kootenai National Forest. Helicopter crews will work from sunrise to sunset. The goal is to collar 60 calves during this latest effort.

To date, FWP has captured 143 elk and collared 98 adults, 20 six-month-old calves, and 25 neonatal calves in the Hunting District 121 study area. Additionally, FWP has collared nine mountain lions and five black bears as part of the project.

Project Background

FWP biologists are partnering with researchers at the University of Montana W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation to carry out a comprehensive study of elk populations in HD 121.

The project will focus on:

• Survival, recruitment, and pregnancy rates of elk;

• Predator-prey interactions between elk and wolves, bears, and lions;

• Seasonal distribution patterns on public and private lands;

• Habitat needs and land-use practices that could benefit elk;

• Wildlife management strategies for northwest Montana.

In order to properly manage any wildlife species, biologists and managers must have a good understanding of the animals and habitat conditions in an area. This new project will gather valuable local information about the drivers of elk populations, including predator-prey interactions and changes in forest management.

To learn more about the project, read the latest project reports online at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/elk.

For more information, contact Dillon Tabish, FWP regional communication and education

program manager, at 406-751-4564 or email [email protected].