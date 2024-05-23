Perma bridge project resumes

Traffic signals are stationed on Highway 382 and at the intersection with Highway 200 so that work on the bridge over the Clark Fork River can continue.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Frontier West are resuming work on the bridge that carries Secondary Highway 382 (S 382) over the Flathead River near Perma this week, weather and other factors permitting.

Planned work for this construction season includes removing and replacing the pavement on the bridge approaches, upgrading guardrail, painting portions of the steel structure, installing advance warning rumble strips and signage, and applying final pavement markings.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge and controlled by temporary signals. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place during painting work. The river beneath the bridge will remain open, but signage may direct boat or raft traffic to one side of the river at a time. All work on this project is anticipated to be completed by fall.

"A significant amount of work was completed in 2023, but there is more to do this construction season," said John Benda, Engineering Project Manager for the Missoula District. "Motorists and river users should expect traffic control on the bridge similar to what we had last season, with a single lane and traffic signals."

In 2023, crews completed repairs to the bridge including replacing damaged bearings and joints, repairing girders, hydro milling and overlaying the bridge deck (driving surface) with new concrete, and upgrading the bridge railing.

The goal of this project is to increase the lifespan of the bridge and enhance safety features. Following feedback from the public, additional safety enhancements were added to the project to address the S 382 and Montana Highway 200 intersection.

More information about these improvements can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/permabridge.