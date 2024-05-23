A great Ledger representative

I was a part-time resident of Plains for 15 years, and now full time for the last two.

Over the years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know reporter/photographer, Ed Moreth. I am writing this letter to share what a remarkable man Ed is and he is a great representative of the Ledger. I have been interviewed by Ed several times and present at many events that he has covered. Ed is always polite, respectful, and professional. He really cares about his community and the stories he writes. Ed is well known throughout the town of Plains and everyone I know thinks very highly of him. Ed always greets everyone with a smile and a heartfelt, "How are you doing?"

In addition to his positive personality, I enjoy reading his articles and viewing his photographs. Unlike much of the failing national print media that exists today, I can always count on Ed's reporting to be factual, reliable, and interesting. My wife and I continue to subscribe to the Ledger for this very reason, and Ed plays a big part in it.

In conclusion, I am sure that the Ledger staff knows how lucky they are to have Ed on staff, but I just felt that his praises should be reiterated by a citizen of Sanders County and a subscriber.

Sincerely,

Scott Johnson, Plains