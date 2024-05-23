Greetings, fellow travelers! I'm thrilled to introduce myself as your local travel advisor and the new writer for the Ledger's travel column, "Let's Talk Travel". My husband and I moved to Trout Creek a few years ago, and we love calling it our full-time home. In March 2023, I purchased the travel agency with our son, and we are proud to be a Veteran Owned Business.

Even before becoming a resident, I was an avid subscriber to the Ledger. Interestingly, my dad, Blaine Blackstone, also had a column here for a while! I'm excited to contribute something new to the paper and eagerly welcome column suggestions.

Working with a Travel Agent 101: A Beginner's Guide

Did you know that many people plan trips but never follow through due to the overwhelming nature of the process? Travel agents offer expertise, convenience, and personalized service, ensuring your trip is unforgettable. A travel advisor works for YOU, not the airlines, resorts, or tour companies. It's their job to take care of you as if it were their own vacation.

It all starts with a consultation appointment where we ask lots of questions about your vacation goals, hobbies, previous vacations, likes, dislikes, etc. By the end of the call, a thorough advisor will have a solid foundation to build a detailed proposal. Typically, these calls take about 30 minutes and there is a follow-up email within 24 hours recapping your call.

Then you can sit back and relax while your travel agent crafts a customized proposal detailing things like resorts or cruises, airfare, transfers, tours, local info, add-on options, and more. Typically, your agent will want you to accept the proposal or request edits within 2 days. Our goal is to get a deposit in and secure your pricing as soon as possible.

A common misconception is that booking with a travel advisor is more expensive. However, in many cases, our prices are the same or better than online agencies like Expedia. The difference lies in our ability to provide a tailored and meaningful experience. Some advisors do choose to charge planning fees, others require an upfront non-refundable deposit that can be applied toward your final payment. This ensures that the travel advisor is compensated for their hard work in the unfortunate scenario that you need to cancel. Clear is kind… so make sure your travel agent addresses this upon your initial conversation.

Once the trip is booked, an advisor will send reminders for payment dates, reservations, check-in times, and trip checklists. They are there from consultation until you return and should be available to answer any questions you have during business hours.

While you are traveling, your travel agent is just a call or message away, providing real-time support and assistance. No more sitting on hold and talking to strangers!

Travel agents often have specialties and while they are able to book all types of trips it’s a good idea to ask what their niche is. It's important for both the agent and the client to be aligned! As an empty nester, I take pleasure in curating experiences for adults transitioning into the "no kids in the house" and/or retirement phase of their life.

In future issues, I hope to inspire your next dream vacation. Thank you for joining me on this journey!

Crystal would love to help you dream up your next vacation. Contact her at [email protected].