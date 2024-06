Proud parents Luke and Stephanie Fuhrman are happy to announce the birth of their son, Konrich Joel Fuhrman. Konrich was born April 28, 2024, at Camp

Pendleton, California.

Ecstatic grandparents are Konrich and Cheri Fuhrman of Thompson Falls, Montana, and Rudy and Rosa Hernandez of Oceanside, California.

Uncles Gage Fuhrman and Rudy Hernandez are also thrilled to welcome baby Konrich into the world. We love you little man!