DNRC talks fire prevention at Fred Young Park

Members of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) gathered at Fred Young Park in Plains Saturday to talk about fire prevention and some were doused in the process.

"It's important to get the word out about what DNRC can do for the community," said Jase Sorenson, the department's Fire Adaptive Community Coordinator. Some 40 people showed up for the Wildfire Awareness Month Meet & Greet, where 10 DNRC firefighters met with the public. This was the first time that the DNRC Plains Unit had held a Wildfire Awareness Month event.

Despite the chilly weather, four of the firefighters volunteered to each take a turn in a dunk booth, starting with Andrew McCalmant. It took a few throws for Rafe Bache 4, to nail the target and dunk McCalmant, who was followed in the tank by Mario Morales. It didn't matter that the kids couldn't throw the softball hard enough to trigger the release, fellow firefighters flipped the switch. Smokey Bear was even on hand to dunk firefighters.

Firefighter Lucas Fuhrman taunted the children, but went down into the water more than a few times. "You're really dialed in today," he told 7-year-old Warren Boon, who dunked Fuhrman three times within minutes. It took Sorenson seven throws, hitting the target twice, before he walked up and simply flipped it manually. Sorenson was the last one in the tank and said it was a cold experience. "It was pretty chilly, but well worth it," said Sorenson, who has been with DNRC for six years.

The staff had six vehicles at the four-hour event, including two Type 5 fire engines and a tactical water tender. People had the opportunity to look over an assortment of firefighting equipment and there were fire prevention handouts and Smokey Bear giveaways. They also had on hand a portable water tank and pump. Firefighter Terrence Caldwell, the unit's fire operations specialist, set up a fire hose for kids to shoot. Forty-five-pound Rafe Bache nearly fell over when he tried on a firefighter's 43-pound fire pack. The event also included free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks.

DNRC in Plains is headed by Dave Olsen and has a total of 18 staff members, including the seasonal firefighters that were hired on May 20 and will remain until the end of fire season, which is usually around the start of October. The unit staff is divided into those that work in trust lands, forestry and firefighting.

Ed Moreth Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighter Terrence Caldwell helps Warren Boon aim the fire hose at Fred Young Park in Plains.

Sorenson said the event was set up to let people know of how DNRC could help in the way of fire prevention and for community members to get a chance to meet the firefighters. The Plains DNRC is responsible for the fire protection of Plains and Paradise areas and the Thompson River corridor. Anyone wanting a free fire prevention assessment can contact DNRC at (406) 826-4729. Sorenson noted that there are a lot of things people can do to help prevent a wildfire from getting to their home.

Three people signed up for a wildland fire defense assessment offered by DNRC. Sorenson said the free assessments take about an hour. They did 45 assessments throughout Sanders County last year. He said there are a number of ways a person could better protect a home from wildland fires, such as keeping the area around the house green or graveled and putting in fire resistant plants and eliminating a "ladder fuel" - tall grass, to saplings or shrubs to a tree canopy.

Sorenson said that the low turnout was probably because it was the first time DNRC had done this type of event or due to poor weather, but he'd like to do it again next year. "Overall, it was successful to get out with the public and chat with people," said Sorenson.