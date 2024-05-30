ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Anne Marie Gebhardt

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 30, 2024

Anne Gebhardt

Anne Marie Gebhardt was born on July 22, 1925, in Rugby, North Dakota. Anne left us on March 6, 2024, from congestive heart failure. She had resided in Nine Mile Falls, Washington, just north of Spokane, at the Sundance Meadows gated community since 2003.

Anne, together with her husband Allen and four children, moved to Plains, Montana, in 1957. She resided there, and later in Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Florence, until 2003 when she moved to Washington state after Allen passed away in 2002.

Anne was a homemaker as well as an assistant to her husband Allen in his business in Montana. Anne loved to cook and bake and was known for her excellent cuisine. She enjoyed needlework and gifted her children, grandchildren and friends with her work.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Arlene Eastwood (David); her sons Frank, Robert (Lynda) and George (Kay); grandchildren Tess, Alisson, Jamie, Paige, Blake, Amanda, Brock and Cole; great-grandchildren Addison, Boon, Hudson, Zae, Camden, Ezra, Elias, Sloan, Brooke, Clark, Charlotte and Roland; and great-great-grandson Oryn.

A funeral mass was held at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Parish in Spokane, and her remains will be interred at the Plains Cemetery alongside her husband's.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024