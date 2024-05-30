Anne Marie Gebhardt was born on July 22, 1925, in Rugby, North Dakota. Anne left us on March 6, 2024, from congestive heart failure. She had resided in Nine Mile Falls, Washington, just north of Spokane, at the Sundance Meadows gated community since 2003.

Anne, together with her husband Allen and four children, moved to Plains, Montana, in 1957. She resided there, and later in Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Florence, until 2003 when she moved to Washington state after Allen passed away in 2002.

Anne was a homemaker as well as an assistant to her husband Allen in his business in Montana. Anne loved to cook and bake and was known for her excellent cuisine. She enjoyed needlework and gifted her children, grandchildren and friends with her work.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Arlene Eastwood (David); her sons Frank, Robert (Lynda) and George (Kay); grandchildren Tess, Alisson, Jamie, Paige, Blake, Amanda, Brock and Cole; great-grandchildren Addison, Boon, Hudson, Zae, Camden, Ezra, Elias, Sloan, Brooke, Clark, Charlotte and Roland; and great-great-grandson Oryn.

A funeral mass was held at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Parish in Spokane, and her remains will be interred at the Plains Cemetery alongside her husband's.