Deming wins discus at state in Laurel

Alexis Deming throws the discus at the Thompson Falls meet earlier this season. The Trotter took first at state with a throw of 124 feet, 11 inches.

The high school track season ended last weekend with several Sanders County athletes bringing home medals.

Trotter Alexis Deming became the latest Plains state champion as she threw a best of 124 feet, 11 inches in discus. Her winning throw at the state meet in Laurel was more than four feet farther...