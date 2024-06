By Skye Hill Question of the week: What is your idea of a great weekend? June 6, 2024



Bill Imrie, Thompson Falls - “Going camping.” Pat Miller, Thompson Falls - “Fishing with nice weather.” Ken Montoure, Thompson Falls - “Fishing.” Ron Blacic, Trout Creek - “Fishing anywhere in beautiful Montana.” Tyler Nolan, Shelby - “Spending time with family at our cabin.” Alissa Nolan, Shelby -...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.