Justice Court June 6, 2024



Montana Highway Patrol Leon Robbins, 46, seatbelt violation, $20. Nicholas Painter, 26, seatbelt violation, $20. Jennifer Kilbury, 48, seatbelt violation, $20. Karen Evans, 54, stop sign violation, $85. Aaron Dally, 24, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20; operating without...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.