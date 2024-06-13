Hot Springs celebrates with rodeo, parade, fun

by Shannon Brown

and Skye Hill

Saturday's 75th annual Homesteader Days in Hot Springs had plenty to offer locals and travelers. The Farmer's Market set up on the street by the park at 9 a.m.. Other early events included the Skunk Alley Run with 3k and 13k runners, the car show on Main Street, as well as live music, food and craft vendors. Smokey Bear led the Kiddie Parade beginning at noon. The short parade had plenty of colorful costumes and a wagon with a baby dressed as a chicken.

The Skunk Alley runners commented that the run was a good challenge and no bears joined them "It was my first time doing the run. So it was a bit of a surprise with the hills, but overall a nice morning run," Sierra Lilly from Thompson Falls said. She came in first in the women's division. Sarah Naegeli came in third. "I have been running this race for several years. This year I ran in the upper age bracket of 60," she laughs. Both women who are elementary school teachers in Thompson Falls said they promote running to their students as a healthy exercise for the mind, body and spirit, Lilly added. The 2nd place winner of the 13k women's group was Brenda Herron from Hot Springs. The men had Scott Rice, age 42, from Plains, Elijah Campbell, age 18, Hot Springs, and Wyatt Campbell from Hot Springs in 3rd place. Rice, who was a sponsor for the race, said " It was a good run. No bears today." The 3k female winners were Annica Ercanbrack, Hayden Rice and Reese Merideth, all from Plains. Boys were 14 year old Cord Grear from Plains, Brayden Graham, age 10, from Hot Springs, and Jessi Uski, 20 year old, from Hot Springs. "There was a basketball scrimmage today, so entries were not the best, but okay," Amanda Leichtnam said.

The car show had a variety of vehicles lined up by color. Red trucks and cars showing together were not planned, according to the owner of the 1950's GMC brought from Arlee. Cole Younger said he has owned the truck for three years and usually only drives it to car shows. "Sometimes I take it cruising on joy rides," Younger said.

Spa City Soaps was presented in a booth by Veronica Colyer. She said the Hot Springs Junior class makes soaps in her husband's science class to raise money. Jason Colyer teaches his students about marketing their products. They also sell body wash, hand soap and beard soaps. "The students used some of their earnings for prom," Veronica said. She is a teacher in Hot Springs as well. Megan Holman with Grind Coffee had her coffee trailer on Main Street. "It was a pleasant weekend for the 75th anniversary. Homesteader Days is a great gathering for everyone in the valley."

The last day of Homesteader days started on Sunday with a grand parade with grand marshall Alice Webber leading with a smile, and floats included Hot Springs rural fire department, Smokey Bear, Valley Bank, 4-H and others throwing candy to the kid lined street.

"The weather this weekend has been so good, we were really blessed," said Hot Springs' own Lisa Theeler.

Hot Spring local Donna Johnson agreed while saying Homesteader days are her favorite due to being able to see all the people coming back home.

After the parade came the second day rodeo performance, starting with steer riding, which is a youth event that introduces a form of bull riding for younger riders, normally between the ages of seven and fourteen. Instead of bucking bulls the kids ride steers that buck. Twelve youth took on the steers to start the action- packed afternoon. The second event was the junior breakaway. Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping where the calf is roped but not thrown and tied. While none of the juniors were able to rope a calf, it was still exciting to see. Next the crowd saw junior bareback riding, where participants ride a bucking horse that attempts to throw off the rider. While there were only four contestants, the crowd saw some adorable but angry mini ponies. Team roping was next. This timed rodeo event follows two mounted contestants as they attempt to rope and immobilize a full grown steer. The crowd saw 10 teams try their hand at roping the steers. Only two teams were able to fully rope one steer. The tie down roping was next, where being quick and accurate with a lasso isn't the only requirement for calf roping. Here you have to be quick and be an experienced horseman. The crowd saw six men each lasso a calf, then get off his horse to throw the calf down and tie the legs together as quickly as possible. The crowd's favorite, bull riding, came next. This big event involves a rider getting onto a bucking bull and attempting to stay on for eight seconds. The event started with Tahj Wells who just came back from Kalispell, a state champion. While he made it look easy, the crowd saw several other riders get bucked off by their bulls. It proved to be fun entertainment for the whole family.

"My great grandfather and grandfather helped start the rodeo. We've been here since the start, and I've won lots of money in this arena," stated Hot Springs local Josh Harris.

The 75th annual Homesteader Days proved to be a success for everyone.