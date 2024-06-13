Plains market begins

Seventeen vendors participated in the first Plains Farmers Market at the Fred Young Park Friday, drawing a constant flow of people throughout the evening.

"It was a pretty good turnout for the first one," said Linda Wilson, one of the coordinators for the seasonal event, which had a variety of goods - clothing, jewelry, eggs, fruit, vegetables, lavender, herbs, bath products, and jams and jellies. Wilson said they had six first-timers, including Amish bakers Reuben and Martha Yoder of Plains, and vendors from Plains, Thompson Falls, Hot Springs, and Paradise. She's expecting a lot more as the spring and summer progresses.

"It's fresher vegetables, and the baked goods are usually baked that morning and are fresher and more affordable," said Wilson, who has coordinated the market for two years. "And this supports our local farmers and crafts people. It's a fun place for people to get together and visit, and catch up with each other. It's a happy place," she added. Wilson said last year's market was successful and they began the season with only seven participants. With nearly 20 starting this year she figures it'll be even bigger this time.

The cost for a 10-foot-square space is $5 a week. The market is scheduled to continue each Friday until Oct. 18, weather permitting, said Wilson, whose main products are garden and house plants. This year, she's introducing a relatively new product she calls "Eco-Dye," which involves imprinting leaves on apparel. She had it last year on a limited basis, but this year she plans to have more. She said the process takes about six hours and she can do five garments at a time.

Henry and Laura Raber of 406 Chuck Wagon handed out free sausage burgers at the market Friday, as Henry has done in the past. "He calls it fun and fellowship," said Chuck Haugen, one of the market coordinators. "We enjoy doing this. We do it to give back to the community and it's our only way of socializing," said Haugen. Wilson believes more than 200 people showed up for the market last week throughout the evening.

Wilson said there are a lot more spaces and she expects more people with vegetables will participate as their home grown produce ripens. Anyone with questions about the Plains Farmers Market can call Linda Wilson at 406-890-0182.