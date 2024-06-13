Remember When?

60 YEARS AGO • MAY 14, 1964

MAIN STREET FILLED WITH BUSINESS SHIFTS

Spring is time for a change and nowhere is change more evident this spring than in the business community of Thompson Falls.

This week announcements were made of two major shifts - sale of the Big Pine Tourist Court (most recently known as Little Bear) and the scheduled move of the Stobie Shopping Center (from the building now housing True Value) to the former’s Vet Club Hall this weekend. These changes are but two among more than in the past 12-month period involving 20 which have occurred in better than 40 per cent of the business establishments and professional men in Thompson Falls.

The list of firms involved in these changes during the past year:

Sale of the Pyatt Lumber Co. to Falls Electric and consolidation of the two businesses into Falls Building and Electric Supply Co. with a major building addition. Located across the highway from Harvest Foods, the main store building burned, the storage buildings in back of the store are still there.

Construction of the RiverAire Lanes with lounge, snack bar and pool tables. That building has been torn down and the Dollar General is now on the site.

Sale of the Standard Oil Co. Agency to Fred (Bud) Moore by Wally Britton. Now Energy Partners.

Opening of the Johnson Jewelry Store. Now Farmhouse Blooms flower shop.

Building addition to Len and Roy’s Husky Service. Most recently Ron’s Service across the street from The Ledger office but now torn down.

Sale of autobody repair shop by Merrill Young to Chuck Strout and Jim Cullen with the firm now being known as WestMont Auto Body.

Installation of a new front on the Missoula Motor Parts Co. store here. Now Blue Hawk Pizza.

Moving of Duke’s Sporting Goods and Thompson Falls Realty to its new location in the building formerly occupied by the offices of Dr. C.E. Rosdahl. This part of Main Street burned in 1972.

Moving of Dr. C.E. Rosdahl’s offices to a remodeled residence on Maiden Lane.

Purchase of the former Peek Building by Thompson Falls Drug Co. This building also burned in 1972.

Installation of new fronts on the buildings occupied by Bill’s Barber Shop, Duke’s and Thompson Falls Realty.

Impending opening of a new clothing store by Roland Wolcott of St. Ignatius in the space now occupied by VanCampen’s Ready-to-Wear. This store space also burned in 1972.

Remodeling of Lee’s Cash Store, including installation of a new front, lighting and expansion into the space formerly occupied by the People’s Store. Now Linda’s Gifts and M&M Liquor store.

Planned new front for Brock’s Fountain and Variety. Now Minnie’s Cafe.

Sale of Duffel Plumbing and Heating to Mr. and Mrs. Everett McKenzie who have renamed the firm, McKenzie Plumbing and Heating.

Sale of the Falls Motel.

Sale of the West End Trailer Court to John Pyatt by Mr. and Mrs. Milo Miller.

Sale of the Thompson River Ranch to a combine of seven men.

In addition to this lengthy list of changes, more are in the making, although details have not been formally announced yet.

The Forest Service still is seeking a location for a new ranger station and the IOOF is planning installation of a new front on its building occupied by Rich’s Cleaners. Currently the barber shop.

Remodeling programs currently underway and contemplated are face-lifting Thompson Falls’ Main Street and when completed will give this city a modern and attractive appearance.

I would like to encourage my readers to visit the Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls. This year’s exhibit is Businesses in Sanders County, Past and Present. Included in the exhibit are pictures of businesses in towns in Sanders County and information about them.