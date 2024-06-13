Justice Court

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
Montana Highway Patrol
Christopher Blangeres, 46, seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $20.
Tyler Paseman, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
Eric Carter, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Tyrel Tennison, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Ronald Hooten, 77, seatbelt violation, $20.
Allix Swalling, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
David Ward, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Joshua Cooper, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Joshua Arestad, 34, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285.
Jerry Baker, 39, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, $1,085, 2 days jail with credit for 1 day served.
Eduardo Quezada, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Allen Zempel, 92, seatbelt violation, $20.
Anthony Neise, 23, day speeding, $70.
Justin Noble, 41, seatbelt violation, $20.
Greggory Price, 72, day speeding, $70.
Lance Pearson, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Lori Tapani, 36, night speeding, $70.
Robert Eickert, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Destiny Bourque, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Matthew Nichols, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Damien Young, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Mary Smoglund, 66, night speeding, $70.
Thomas Freir, 74, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Pete Walters, 56, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $210.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Aidan Kanrilak, 20, fishing without a license, $135.
