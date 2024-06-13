Sheriff's Log

Your Best Source For Sanders County News
Ambulance: Plains, 13; Hot Springs, 10; T. Falls, 5; Trout Creek, 4; Paradise, 1; Noxon, 1; Dixon, 1.
Monday, June 3
Business contact, T. Falls.
Intimidation/harassment, Plains.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Plains.
Suicide attempts/threats, T. Falls.
Theft, Heron.
Security check, T. Falls.
Animal bite, Plains.
Animal stray/lost, Dixon.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Automated alarm call, T. Falls.
Other accident, Paradise.
Other law violations, Trout Creek.
Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.
Theft, Noxon.
Request for welfare check, Plains.
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.
Road hazard/blockage, Plains.
Child welfare/abuse, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Tuesday, June 4
Business contact, T. Falls.
Security check, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Road hazard/blockage, Hot Springs.
Theft, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Parking problem, Plains.
Welfare check, Trout Creek.
Theft, Dixon.
Other law violations, Hot Springs.
Assist motorist/citizen, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Threats, T. Falls.
Threats, Hot Springs.
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.
Suspicious activity, Noxon.
Road hazard/debris on road, Heron.
Livestock, T. Falls.
Fire, Plains.
Wednesday, June 5
Road hazard/debris on road, Trout Creek.
Suspicious activity, T. Falls.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
USFS campground check, T. Falls.
Fire, T. Falls.
Property lost.
Privacy in communication, T. Falls.
Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.
Welfare check, T. Falls.
Other law violations, Plains.
Threats, T. Falls.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Computer crime, Noxon.
Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.
Phone related complaint, Hot Springs.
Assist miscellaneous, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.
Thursday, June 6
USFS campground check, Trout Creek.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
Civil attempts.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Juvenile runaway, Dixon.
Privacy in communication, Plains.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Juvenile runaway, Dixon.
Friday, June 7
Suspicious activity, Plains.
Suspicious activity, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Other law violations, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts.
Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.
Civil standby, Heron.
Threats, Plains.
General animal call/complaint, Heron.
Civil standby, Plains.
Other law violations, Paradise.
Intoxicated driver report, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.
Welfare check.
Other accident, Hot Springs.
Theft, T. Falls.
Request for welfare check, Trout Creek.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Saturday, June 8
Suspicious activity, T. Falls.
Automated alarm call, T. Falls.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
USFS campground check, Paradise.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.
Motor vehicle crash, Heron.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.
Livestock.
Livestock, Dixon.
Security check, Dixon.
Suspicious activity, Plains.
Other law violations, Plains.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Sunday, June 9
Nuisance complaints, Hot Springs.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Suspicious activity, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
General animal call/complaint, Hot Springs.
Civil standby, Noxon.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Paradise.
Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.
Juvenile criminal, Hot Springs.
Animal other, T. Falls.
Other law violations, Trout Creek.
Livestock, Paradise.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Assist other agency, Camas Prairie.
