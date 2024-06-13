TF moves forward with zoning changes

After nearly a year of discussing changes and tabling the matter, the Thompson Falls City Council approved a first reading of the new zoning ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

The changes to the city’s zoning ordinance included adding definitions of items such as daycares, apartments and other business and dwelling types, as well as clarifying acceptable uses. For example, the new ordinance bans adult-oriented businesses in the central business district. Also prohibited in the central business district will be manufacturing or cultivation of marijuana and Conex boxes as structures.

A public hearing prior to the council meeting brought comments from residents both in support of and against the ordinance. “Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes, table this for 30 days and let’s have a conversation on whether it’s the best for the citizens,” resident Gunner Junge said of the zoning ordinance. “Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s right.” Resident Melinda Thompson also spoke against the ordinance. “These zoning ordinances are going to cost the community a lot of money,” she said.

Zoning committee member and former mayor Mark Sheets said the legislature passed Senate Bill 382 in the most recent session, changing zoning regulations for communities of 5,000 people or more. “We figured we would go ahead and make changes to comply with the state anyway,” Sheets said.

Resident Steve Oswald spoke in favor of the ordinance. “I think zoning is important.” Resident Ruth Cheney agreed. “Certain businesses become legal that we wouldn’t want in our residential areas,” she expressed.

The public will have a month to review the changes again and provide feedback before a second reading is completed at the June 10 council meeting. If the council passes the second reading, the zoning ordinance changes would take effect 30 days after the second reading is passed. A copy of the changes is available on the city’s website, http://www.cityofthompsonfalls.com, or at city hall.

At Monday’s meeting, the council passed a resolution authorizing a six-month pilot project to record meetings. The council will provide an option for residents to join the meeting online via Zoom, and audio recordings of the meetings will be available on the city’s website. Mayor Rusti Leivestad said the cost for the equipment was about $2,500 and the monthly fee is $100.

Rich Wallace with the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) provided an update to the council on the effort to restore passenger rail service through southern Montana. Wallace, of Thompson Falls, said BSPRA continues to get support from Montana and beyond in their work to have passenger rail service from Seattle to Chicago. “We’re the catalyst group trying to get this going. I think it’s a great benefit for our community,” Wallace said. He added that the Federal Rail Administration has awarded the project a $500,000 grant to develop a service plan, including station locations. “As we go forward, we will be working more with communities,” Wallace explained. He thanked the council for their continued support of the project. In 2023, the city gave the project $250. Per the recommendation of council member Katherine Maudrone, the council tabled any financial support for this year until the budget is complete.

The council approved the appointment of two residents to the police commission. Ron Turk and Rusty Kinkade were appointed by Mayor Leivestad on Monday. Gussie O’Connor also was appointed to the zoning, subdivision and board of adjustment committee. Mayor Leivestad reported that there is one more opening for the zoning committee for which the city will accept letters of interest.

Thompson Falls Main Street will once again be hosting a Fourth of July community event at Ainsworth Park. The event will be Saturday, July 6, 1-5 p.m. and include vendors, live music, food, games for families and a parade for kids at 1:30.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, at city hall.