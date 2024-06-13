Brent Goodroad

Brent was born on November 21, 1966, in Medford, Oregon to Penny and Irvin Goodroad. Irvin was serving in Viet Nam when Brent was born. Brent passed away in

his sleep on June 22, 2022, at his home in Burbank, California. Brent will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Whitepine Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Brent is survived by his parents, Penny and Irvin Goodroad of Trout Creek, Montana; brother Scott (Jan) Goodroad of Rathdrum, Idaho; sister Tanya (Steve) Bucel of Pennsylvania; sister Debbie (David) Bly of La Center, Washington; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle Barry (Debra) Goodroad of Cottage Grove, Oregon; and aunt Lois (Tom Gelker) Gray of Terrabonne, Oregon. He is also remembered and missed by special friends, Bill Yount (aka Chillmeister); Robert Moore; and Max Angst.

Brent worked for Cost Plus World Market stores in California for over 20 years. He rose to manager in less than two years, and was quickly identified by the company as someone they could count on to efficiently open new stores, as well as reorganize and

get back on track those stores that were struggling. Like his mother, he loved cooking,

especially baking wonderful treats for all those he loved. His other passion was his love of Legos and building cities with unique changes that represented the people in his life.

Brent was an incredibly warm and loving person, who has been, and will continue to be, greatly missed by all.