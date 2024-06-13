Bruce Allen Piscitello passed away on the evening of June 7, 2024 at the age of 54. He was born in Garden Grove, California, but raised and graduated in Fall River Mills, California. Bruce received a football scholarship and attended Butte college in Chico, California. He loved camping with his daughters, fishing, attending concerts and anything to do with football. He worked at Premier Doors in Thompson Falls.

He is preceded in death by father Rick Piscitello.

Survived by mother Linda Piscitello; daughters Desteny, Brooke and Jody Piscitello; brothers Chris DeSylva of Tennessee and Brad Harrison of California; sisters Bridget Romero of Oregon, Dawn Piscitello and Kim Rollands of California, Shalle Slate and Sharell Barrea of Washington; aunts Lehua Milliken of Thompson Falls and Lani Kauten, Sharon San Nicolas and Lei Stanford of California.

There will be a public memorial celebration for Bruce at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Power Park in Thompson Falls.