Our Viewpoint: Appreciating those who don't ask for it

The primary election is over. While we didn't have many local races on the ballots in the primary, statewide and federal elections are heating up. Turning on a local television or radio station, you'll see even more aggressive ads for congressional candidates. Campaign signs will become more prominent on the Sanders County landscape as the general election nears.

There's so much attention on the people running for office and political issues that sometimes we lose focus on the hard work that is happening right here in our communities.

Every town has public works staff that is making sure public spaces are mowed and potholes are filled. The county had a busy spring grading roads and taking care of spring breakup. There are clerks who make sure you get your license plates timely and process tax payments. The Thompson Falls library is gearing up for their summer reading program and the pools are opening in Thompson Falls and Plains.

It's a busy time of year, and elections add to the wonderful chaos that is summer. There are also people who go to work every day, do their jobs, provide great service and don't ask for anything in return. Last week we lost one of our Ledger employees, Scott Ginther, who was a resident at the Little Bitterroot group home in Plains and also worked at the organization's thrift stores in Plains and Thompson Falls. Scott passed away on Saturday. He had been with the Ledger a few years now, coming every Wednesday to put labels on the newspapers and prep them for mailing. He was reliable, loved my dog Walter, and was obsessed with Sonic the Hedgehog. Scott had disabilities, but he thrived at Little Bitterroot and was provided opportunities he may not have had otherwise.

Little Bitterroot has been around for nearly 50 years, and the staff doesn't get a lot of recognition. They provide a variety of services not just for their clients, but for the community, especially with the Corner Grocery in Plains and both of the thrift stores. The employees who work with the clients enjoy their jobs and are rewarded through the relationships and joy they see with their clients. They aren't screaming for attention all the time. They do it because it's the right thing to do.

Thanks to Little Bitterroot for providing these services that are important to not only your clients, but to us as residents, and to Scott for being a ray of sunshine at The Ledger on Wednesdays.

— Annie Wooden