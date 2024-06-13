ALL-STAR HAWKS

The Annual Class B All-Star Football Game was played last weekend in Red Lodge. Newly graduated Blue Hawks Max Hannum and Braxton Dorscher represented the North in a close, entertaining game.

The North scored first on a touchdown by Talen Reynolds from Loyola. The South controlled most of the rest of the game until the 4th quarter when the North made a comeback.

Hannum made one of his two beautiful catches over the middle during the comeback, but the North fell short to the South 21-14. Hannum and Dorscher played a bit out of their normal positions but represented the Blue Hawks well. Dorscher had six tackles, playing safety and cornerback. Hannum played both sides of the ball and shined as a blocker from the slot position. The men thanked Thompson River Lumber and Rimrock Lodge for sponsoring them in the all-star game.