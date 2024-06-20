May 31, 1929 – May 29, 2024

Donald F. Cameron 94 of Hayden Idaho, peacefully passed away on May 29, 2024. Don was born May 31, 1929 in Ramsey, Minnesota, to Clarence and Catherine Cameron.

Don lived in Minnesota until 1946 when he relocated to Texas and took a job for the Lykes Brothers Steamship Company as a seaman. In 1948, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served for the next 20 years. After completing basic training, Don was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington where he met the love of his life, Dorris I. Hall. They were married July 3,1950 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and were married for 73 years at the time of Don's passing. Don and Dorris had 5 children, Mike, Sandra, Theresa, David, and Bruce.

During his time in the Air Force, Don was deployed to Guam; Okinawa, Japan; Thule, Greenland; and served in the Korea Conflict and Vietnam War. Don retired from the Air Force in 1969 and resided in Rapid City, South Dakota. After the Air Force, Don and Dorris lived in Glasgow, Montana. Libby, Montana, and Trout Creek, Montana, prior to buying their retirement home in Hayden, Idaho, where they would spend the next 20 years.

Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, and family camping trips. Don loved gardening and grew a large garden each summer. There was always enough fresh produce for family, friends, and neighbors.

During his retirement years, Don set up a lapidary studio at his house. He was passionate about gems, minerals and rock hounding. He cut and polished thousands of stones which he and Dorris fashioned into clocks, windchimes, keychains and jewelry. They sold their creations at craft fairs and over the internet.

Don leaves behind his wife, Dorris; his sister, Kathleen Sporre (Bernie); his children: Sandra Murillo (Jerry), Theresa Erwin (Kevin), David Cameron (Kris), Bruce Cameron; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Cameron (Mike). His grandchildren: Angela Gutierrez (Devon), Lindsey Chadwick (Ben), Brian Cameron, Christina Erwin, Clayton Cameron, and Cullin Cameron. His great grandchildren: Tyler Hocking, Savannah Hocking, Mason Hochhalter, Seth Chadwick and Vivian Erwin; many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Amo.

Don lived a very full life. He saw much of the world. He loved his family, God, his country, and nature. He took great pride and joy in everything he did. He will be fondly remembered and is an inspiration to his children. A graveside memorial service for Don will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Whitepine Cemetery.