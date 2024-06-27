Cornhole fundraiser a success

Project ASCENT hosted its 6th annual Cornhole Fundraiser on Saturday. Bags flew at 4 p.m., and the championship game concluded just after 9 p.m., with 17 teams participating. Local teams, as well as players from Kalispell, Frentchtown, Superior and Oregon attended the 2023 tournament.

This year Project ASCENT upgraded five sets of their cornhole boards to tournament quality boards, and plan to upgrade the rest by next year. They also acquired new tournament quality bags for players this year, donated from a company based out of Naples, Florda called D's Balls. Andrea Christensen of Project ASCENT is related to the owners of the company. D’s Balls is a partner company to the Testicular Cancer Society, who frequent events together to help raise awareness of the disease and support for families going through it.

The tournament consisted of a 6-game round-robin that seeded a double elimination “Tournament of Champions”. The winners of the tournament were team Jason M. of Superior, Montana. Second place was Team Hensen, also from Superior, and the third place team was Air Montana from Kalispell.

Property owner Noreena Edgecomb said, “One of the reasons we host this event is we have a lot of acreage that fits the needs of a cornhole tournament, but my biggest reason that we continue to do this is because Project ASCENT is so dedicated to the kids, and they are so easy to work with and such gracious and loving people.” Her husband, Dave Mailer, said he enjoys this event every year. “I love those guys, there are so professional and dedicated in everything they do.”

While the fundraiser numbers have not been finalized, event organizer Andrea Christensen is confident that their goal is close to being met. They hoped to raise $10,000. For more information about Project ASCENT or to donate, visit their website http://www.projectascent.org.