Do you have any summer traditions?

Jim Scott, Thompson Falls - “I like to go fishing.”

Larry Hermance, Belgrade - “We like to go camping.”

Kinley Hill, Thompson Falls - “I go to the Bison Range with my family.”

Hazel White, Trout Creek - “Celebrating my July 5th birthday on July 4th.”

Juan Rivera, Browning - “I like to go to the powwows.”

Drayden Smith, Browning - “I do a boxing club every year.”