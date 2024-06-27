TALENT SHOW

Circus returns to TF for two performances

There were acrobatics, a lion, fire, unicycles and smiles and cheers from circus fans of all ages Saturday in Thompson Falls.

The Culpepper & Merriweather great combined circus returned to Thompson Falls on Saturday with two shows for community members. The circus comes to town every two years and is sponsored by the Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds of residents gathered near the football field at Thompson Falls High School for the event. The circus tent was raised at 9:30 a.m. and community members could tour the circus area as they watched the tent rise.

Wendell the lion, now three years old, first made his appearance with the circus in 2022. Wendell and his trainer, Trey Key, performed a variety of tricks at the first show at 2 p.m. on Saturday. However, Wendell was a little tired in the afternoon heat and would only sit once for the 4:30 p.m. crowd. Key explained that Wendell, now considered a teenager and weighing 85 pounds, "is still our baby lion."

The acrobatic feats amazed the crowd on Saturday. "The Dazzling Miss Elizabeth" showed off what ringmaster Simone called one of the rarest acts in the circus, the art of hair hanging. Elizabeth was tethered to the highest point in the circus tent by a cable attached only to her hair. Another performer walked a tight wire while blindfolded. The Arlise Troupe performed a variety of tricks on unicycles of all heights, including juggling with each other and with flaming torches.

One act that always gets the best reaction from the crowd is the Wheel of Destiny, in which performers maneuver around two metal wheels that are spinning independently high in the air. Ringmaster Simone introduced the Loyal family bareback riders, who performed various stunts on massive horses. "They are 10th-generation circus performers," Simone explained.

Back with the circus was Leo the clown, who kept the crowd entertained between acts. Leo grabbed volunteers from the crowd for various tricks and gathered laughs with his consistent silliness.

Sanders County Commissioner Dan Rowan served as guest ringmaster for the first show on Saturday, welcoming community members. State Rep. Paul Fielder filled that role in the second show.

The Culpepper & Merriweather circus travels over 32 weeks a year putting on more than 200 shows. The company is based out of Oklahoma.