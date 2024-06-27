TC resort under new ownership

A Trout Creek business is under new ownership, just in time for the busy summer season.

Joyce Willis-Szeremi and Josiah Szeremi from Hood River, Oregon recently bought the Trout Creek Lakeside Motel and Resort. Less than a month ago the Szeremis began rebuilding the back deck and adding a convenience store to the lobby of the motel and gift shop. Besides new decking, the area is larger and has added wicker furniture and dining tables.

"I could sit out here all day with this view of the lake," Joyce said. The convenience items will be snacks and drinks, she commented. A new ice cream shop has been added as well.

"The restaurant will be open seven days a week now, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner," Joyce said. Restaurant hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The bar is open seven days a week as well. Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently the restaurant has a limited menu but they are serving homemade pizzas. "We will have a permanent menu by the end of the month," Joyce said.

"We want this place to be opened up to the community and groups," Josiah said. The event center is available for weddings and reunions. "We have several summer weddings booked already," she added said. The motel has eight rooms and eight cabins for guests. "We have done a lot but we have a lot of help. There are 26 employees and I am looking to hire more waitstaff and housekeeping staff," Joyce said.

Kenda Biegler has been working at the resort for over a year. "It has a great atmosphere. New and more tables and better hours have made it a joy to be here with lots of good vibes. The ice cream shop is great," she said.