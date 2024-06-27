Richie W. Graham

Richie was born on November 3, 1936, in Plains, Montana, to Julian and Ruth Graham. He sadly passed away on June 20, 2024, at the age of 87. Richie is survived by his wife Diane of 67 years; brother Robert; daughters Tana, Tracy and Tara; grandsons Brandon, Sean, Zachary, Graham and Ian; and great-grandchildren Senna, Alice, June and Audrey. Richie graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 1955 and University of Montana with a degree in education in 1961.

He served a distinguished career in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot flying the T-33, T-38, F-100, F-105, F-4 and F-5 including two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after commanding the 64 th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Later, he became a program manager for the F-20 Tigershark at Northrop Aerospace and Defense Co. in California.

Richie most enjoyed fly fishing near Thompson Falls with his family and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Always a humble leader, he inspired subsequent generations to

follow in his footsteps in careers of service.

He will be laid to rest in the Thompson Falls cemetery.