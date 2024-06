Montana’s Best Builders team of Mike Thilmony, Cael Thilmony, Doug Czerwinski, Gary Gibbs and Kevin Sparks won the fun night scramble with a score of 30.

Kade Pardee earned the long putt on No. 3, while David Reedy was able to sink the long putt on No. 6. Rusty Haggard was closest to pin on hole No....