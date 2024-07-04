A TINY FIND

Fifteen-year-old Parker Lind of Plains was cleaning up weeds near River Road West when he came across a baby praying mantis. Once he posed for a photo with his find, he released it in nearby bushes. The praying mantis is often used to control insect populations in gardens, but might also prey on beneficial pollinators, according to the Montana Field Guide. The eggs of a praying mantis usually start hatching in mid June and has a lifespan of 10-12 months.