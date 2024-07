Family Birth Services as well as Andrey and Natalya Bokov of Trout Creek are pleased to announce the birth of Ksenia Emmarika. Born June 2, 2024, baby Ksenia weighed 8 pounds, 11.5 ounces. She is welcomed into the family by brothers Andrew and Dennis, and sister Masha. Grandparents are Mykola and Galyna Vasyanovich and Alexander and Nadezhda Bokov. Ksenia was delivered by Joyce Vogel CPM LM and Rebekah Sweet LMA.