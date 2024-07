Family Birth Services as well as Zarach and Mary Epperson of Trout Creek are proud to announce the birth of Mary Carmen. Born Sunday morning, May 19, Mary weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She is welcomed by her loving sisters and brothers: Bethany, Diana, Hawkins, Henry, Carrie, Katie, Jackie, Rebecca, Thomas and Victoria. Grandparents are Robert Epperson of Leakey, Texas, Yvonne Epperson of Trout Creek, and Delores Knoll of Rathdrum, Idaho.