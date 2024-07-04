Question of the week: How do you feel about population growth in the county?

JENN ALDRICH, Thompson Falls - “I like our small towns, but it is nice to have new convenience stores such as the Family Dollar and Dollar General.”

TINA GLOSSER, Thompson Falls - “The residential areas have blown up. Not great for rising property taxes. But the county is still small and probably won't see the growth like Polson, where I moved from.”

ROB JUMP, Arizona - “I do a lot of traveling. I came here for a family wedding. I enjoy small towns, even with low cell phone coverage. People are friendly.”

TERI HATHAWAY, Trout Creek - “I moved back here from Washington. I like our small towns and would not want to see too much growth.”

PEGGY MANN, Plains - “There is nothing you can do about it. I have a lot of new neighbors. No bad neighbors, so far.”

LYDIA LEE, Hot Springs - “As far as growth goes, I don’t mind as long as it’s good growth. Not too many retired people who don’t want change.”