Wanda LaRae (Bowers) Stokes, 74, of Dixon, Montana, passed away on April 17 peacefully at home.

Wanda was born on August 22, 1949, to Charles Seaton Bowers and Doris Wandaline (Bowers) Bennett at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Throughout her life Wanda took on a caretaker role for all those she loved and cared about. Her family and friends often called her by her nickname Swanie. From the time she started working she worked in several restaurants and found her calling in cooking. All of Wanda's family and friends loved her home cooked meals and baking. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, quilting and crosswords in the daily paper.

She met Joseph M. Stokes while out dancing at Cabin Bar in East Missoula, Montana. They wed on April 17, 1976, and stayed married until Joe passed away on August 28, 2022.

Wanda was predeceased by her husband, Joe; her parents, Charles and Doris; as well as her older sister Nikki Fontain; her nephew David Fontain; and her niece Sarah Cline. She is survived by her younger siblings Charles Douglas Bowers; Shauna (Vince) Russoniello; Pamela (Ken) Cline; Timothy (Karen) Bowers; Princess (Ron) Taber and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda is up in heaven doing what she loved, dancing the polka with Joe.

Small service will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Dixon Senior Center.