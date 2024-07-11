NOXON BRIDGE CLOSED

UPDATED JULY 13:

The Noxon bridge remains closed after cracks in the structure were discovered during an inspection on Friday.

Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox on Saturday said the county is developing a plan to re-open the structure. A contractor, Neal Structural Repair, has been procured and will be working on repairs this week. NSR will work on a plan with the county and engineering firm Morrison-Maierle, who recently completed a study on the bridge for Sanders County.

On Friday, commissioners declared a state of emergency in order to access funds to ensure the road between Noxon and Heron is watered for dust abatement due to the increased traffic, as well as to install barriers and signage to prevent traffic from using the bridge.

It was reported that early Saturday morning an individual with heavy equipment removed the cement barriers and signage at the bridge. The incident was reported to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the county replaced the barriers and signs. Anyone with information about who removed the barriers is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-827-3584.

“We know this is vital for the community and we are working on a solution as quickly as possible,l” Cox said Saturday. “We are hoping to have the bridge open within two weeks.”

Cox said that even if the bridge reopens, the bridge is still in need of rehabilitation or replacement. The county this spring spent $20,000 for Morrison-Mairle to complete a study on the bridge. That report is set to be released July 15.

“We need to either rehabilitate or replace the bridge. It’s 102 years old. It needs fixed,” Cox added.

ORIGINAL STORY

The bridge between Highway 200 and Noxon is closed immediately.

During a bridge inspection on Friday, MDT discovered two cracks in the structure of the bridge and ordered the county to close the bridge immediately.

County commissioners, the sheriff's office and emergency services are on site and working on an emergency services plan.

More information will be posted as it comes available.