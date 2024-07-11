Nick Marich, Jr. was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many.

He passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 2, 2024, at the age of 68 while working at home.

Nick was born to Nick and Adrienne Marich on January 21, 1956, in Oklahoma. He graduated from Thompson Falls High School and shortly thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Diane Sellmer, on August 24, 1974, in Heron, Montana. They had been married for 49 years at the time of Nick's passing. Together, they had six children: Nichole, Steve, Amanda, Aaron, Sarah, and Kimberly.

Nick loved logging and spent 48 years working in the woods, primarily running his own logging business. He was widely respected for his hard work, honesty, and knowledge of the logging business.

When he wasn't working, Nick enjoyed spending time with his family on the river, joking around, watching YouTube, playing with puzzles, and tinkering with his logging equipment. He was incredibly generous with his time, always willing to help neighbors, friends, and family with fixing things, moving items, or plowing snow. Nick was a dependable man, someone everyone could rely on to help out.

Nick is survived by his wife, Diane; his parents, Nick and Adrienne; his sisters, Carol, Eva, and Lela; his children, Nichole, Steve, Amanda, Aaron, Sarah, and Kimberly; his sons-in-law, Alex, Casey, and Scott; his daughter-in-law, Sara; and his grandchildren, Valerie, Stormy, Abigail, Autumn, Lincoln, Adette, and Emmett.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 13 at the Heron Community Center in Heron, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on his behalf to Camp Funshine, the camp that Nick and Diane organize for kids. You can call Nichole at (206) 963-2070 or email [email protected] for information on how to make a donation or for questions about the service.