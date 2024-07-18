Alumni to gather

The Thompson Falls High School class of 1964 will be celebrating their 60th year since graduation from TFHS, July 19-21.

Registered to attend are 52 graduates, spouses, and alumni from other classes in the 60s. The class of 1964 invites members of the Thompson Falls community who are family and friends of the alumni to attend the social and no-host bar on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rimrock. Join the celebration, renew old friendships, and reminisce about the fun of growing up in Thompson Falls.