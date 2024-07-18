Classics shine at TC car show

Trout Creek had a busy Saturday with the annual Cool Summer Nights Car Show and Swap meet going on for the first time in the city park. Over 50 cars were driven in from the surrounding area and states. Idaho and Washington were represented in the show that started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m.

The 406 Cruisers and Hot Rods club sponsored the event. The Western Sky Band played music throughout the day. Blondeez Country Food Truckin' from Noxon provided burgers and tacos. Ice cream and huckleberry shakes were available at the park's stand.

Door prizes and awards were handed out in the early afternoon. Ronald Hooten from Chelan, Washington, won a top ten favorite award. Cars were voted on for top ten and best in show. Hooten brought his 1959 Apache Fleetside Chevy pickup that he inherited from his father. "My dad Dan Hooten was from Trout Creek. He brought this pickup to Washington and passed it down to me. It is registered in Montana," Hooten said. The pickup has Montana license plates and Hooten has his father's high school jersey from Thompson Falls displayed with the vehicle.

Another pickup truck made a lasting impression on another young fellow. Easton Deal from Thompson Falls commented on his favorite entry. " The car show is really cool. My favorite is the 1979 Ford half-ton pickup." Easton, who attended the show with his father Jay Deal, wanted to know the price of the white ford truck that was for sale. "He will have to find a way to earn money," Jay said. Easton is going into the 8th grade and thinking ahead. A lot of smiles were on the faces of car admirers wanting to own their own classic cruiser or modern hot rod, such as the Chevy truck.