Question of the week: Do you prefer a good book or a good movie?

EASTON DEAL, Thompson Falls - “I like to watch interesting action movies.”

JAY DEAL, Thompson Falls - “ I have recently been introduced to audio books. I like listening to historical non-fiction books.”

KATHY STANCIL, Blue Slide Rd/Canyon Ferry - “I prefer relaxing to a good mystery or romance novel.”

KENNY STANCIL, Blue Slide Rd/ Canyon Ferry - “I like watching old Western movies.”

CHARLIE MUNDAY, Trout Creek - “I enjoy relaxing and reading non-fiction books. That leads to taking a nap.”

RACHEL MEYER, Thompson Falls - “Books all the way, for relaxing. I read all genres.”