Remember When?

40 YEARS AGO • JULY 5, 1984

RESIDENTS REVEAL FAVORITE LOCAL ATTRACTIONS

A lot of folks enjoy a vacation or business trip to the west to get into the mountains and the trees. For the folks in Thompson Falls who like to show off the area it’s trees, mountains and lots more.

The Ledger queried local residents this past week to find out some of the attractions nearby that draw visitors here for a visit, campout or hunting trip.

Norma Draszt, past president of theThompson Falls Jaycee Women, likes to take visitors to the Sanders County Fair, the Vinson Rodeo and the Huckleberry Festival.

Taking friends up Beaver Creek to her family’s old homestead is one of Norma’s favorites. “I like to take people up to Sex Peak, too and over the hill to the Jack Waite mine even though you can’t go in.”

Where else? “Oh, Finley Flats down on the water, the ACM road along Thompson River and down to Eddy to see the mountain sheep grazing.”

Bill Chisenhall, Thompson Falls barber raised in Colorado, appreciates trees. “The scenery up Thompson River is hard to beat, and so is Thompson Pass and the Big Cedars. If a person wants to see trees, this is where they can find them,” he says.

Good eating places are important to Chisenhall, too. “Visitors always want good food and I think we’ve got good eating spots around here.” There’s the River Ranch Inn (steakhouse and bar up Thompson River at Snider), Rimrock, Towne House Cafe (restaurant in the Black Bear Hotel), Mr. G’s, Ferk’s (now the Highlead), the Doughnut Stable (located where Flying S Title now is), the Log Cabin Cafe (west of Baptist Church on Main Street, the building has burned) and two quick burger places with the West End Drive-In (west of the present Post Office), and Ernie’s Wood Shed which gives the kids a place to meet.

“And we always take visitors to the dam,” Chisenhall says.

Fr. Mike Smith at St. William Catholic Church puts the Big Cedars on the Bull River Road up near the top of his list along with Murray because of its “quaintness and the beauty of getting there.” The bison range at Moiese, especially at the time of round-up, is great for visitors to see and so is the whole Flathead Lake area.

And Fr. Mike adds, “We like to eat everywhere in Thompson Falls. Love the fried bread at the Rimrock, watching the river at the Thompson River Ranch, pizza at the Doughnut Stable and the Ferkburger at Ferk’s is outstanding. We also like driving out the Blue Slide Road by Bill Fuhrmann’s place and seeing the turkeys and the deer.”

Debbie Mensik, fourth grade teacher, and husband, Fred, a forester with WI, have their list too. It begins with a drive up to Eddy Peak. And being a horse oriented family, rides up Dry Creek, Blossom Lake and the Bison Range are favorites. Heading west, Debbie says, “we enjoy the Cedars and Wild Waters at Coeur d’Alene. And of course friends who have never been through a mill enjoy Fred’s tours of WI (lumber mill west of Thompson Falls across from High School turn-off.)

Mayor Chuck Smith says it’s difficult to pinpoint favorite places around Thompson Falls. “I am enthralled with the whole area,” he says. “I’d just start at the center of town and work right out. There’s the dam and the museum, good restaurants, Thompson River area and plenty of outdoor recreation. Lots of cross country skiing up Graves Creek and Prospect, camping up Thompson River and at the State Park and within a 200 mile radius there’s downhill skiing, good hunting, fishing and boating. Thompson Falls has something to offer recreation people, summer travelers on their way to some of the larger areas, and hunters in the fall.

1984 REAL ESTATE PRICE SAMPLES

20 acres, near town, drilled well, power, telephone, $25,000.

3 bedroom, full basement, very nice, $49,000.

67 acres, beautiful, scattered timber, $900/acre.

2 bedroom trailer on 3 lots with add-on living room, $14,000

40 acres, very nice little ranch with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house and outbuildings, $95,000.

2 bedroom log home on 5 lots in Thompson Falls, $15,000.

4.71 acres, outbuildings, well, power, fruit trees & garden, $32,000.

Beautiful view properties, overlooking Noxon Reservoir, 20 or 40 acres, timbered parcels, access roads. $1,500 per acre.