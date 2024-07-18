TCCIA brings paddlers to reservoir

The Trout Creek Community Improvement Association through the Ridge Runners Poker Runs hosted a water event in Trout Creek on Saturday, the Paddlin' Poker Run. The poker run began at 11 a.m. at the Trout Creek Boat launch. Paddlers picked up their first and fifth cards at the launch. Stations to pick up their poker hands included Malibu Beach, Trout Creek Bay, under the train trestle, and Robinson's dock. The final card needed to be picked up by 4 p.m. but several kayakers and paddle boarders were done early on. Nicole Thompson from Trout Creek who finished early said, "It was a lot of fun and cool early on."

"It was a wonderful turnout. We had 75 people signed up. It turned out to be a great day and time for all," Theressa Miner from Trout Creek said. She handled the registrations along with Melissa Porcaro and Liz Stender at the first station card handout . The event brought in players from various towns in the area and Idaho.

"We were down about 40 participants from last year," TCCIA member Stender said. She commented that there were other things going on at the same time. But overall it was a good day. "We like to create fun events for Sanders County. People were having a great time with marshmallow fights in the water," Stender said. She speculated that the run finished earlier than expected, probably due to the lower numbers. "Next year we might end the run earlier and have the last card drawn by 3p.m."

The poker winners were Rachel Thorpe in first place with her full house. She earned $225. Second place, $146, went to Morgan Allen with an ace high flush, and third place went to Carol Farrace with her queen high flush for a $79 payout. The winners were announced at the Lakeside at 5 p.m. but none of the women attended. "Often the winners do not show up to claim their prizes. They donate it back to the community," Miner said.

The regulations for the poker run require paddlers to be over 18 to play poker, but all are welcome to paddle. All participants are required to register and sign waivers before the run and all must follow state regulations.