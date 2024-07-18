County imposes Stage II fire restrictions

Sanders County Commissioners on Thursday signed a resolution enacting Stage II fire restrictions. The order went into effect at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, residents and officials responded to two separate fires along the railroad tracks in Thompson Falls. Witnesses reported seeing sparks coming from a train engine traveling west through Thompson Falls, after which two grass fires started.

"We were stopped at the tracks waiting for the train to go by. As it went by, I noticed that one of the engines was blowing very heavy black smoke. I thought it was odd. As the train went by and the arms lifted, Roy (Tina's husband) looked over to the right and noticed that the train started a fire," said Tina Scott of Thompson Falls.

Residents grabbed shovels and hoses to help fight the blaze until firefighters arrived.

Under Stage II restrictions, the following is prohitibed:

* Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

* Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

* The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

* Operating any internal combustion engine.

* Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

* Using an explosive.

* Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

* Exemptions:

Note: An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

Persons with a written waiver that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.

Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per attached conditions.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

For more information, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/pages/restrictions.